Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $27,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Breakwater Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,377.4% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 66,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,371,734,000 after purchasing an additional 723,492 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 57.9% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.29 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.37 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.66 and a 200-day moving average of $107.37.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.