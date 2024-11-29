Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $298.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $288.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.50. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $224.45 and a 52 week high of $299.47. The company has a market cap of $447.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

