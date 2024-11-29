Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,412 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its stake in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 8,679 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 3.6% during the third quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 12,731 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $76,867.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,185.56. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG stock opened at $133.09 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.27.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.20.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

