Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 241 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 96.4% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $229.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.98 and a 200-day moving average of $209.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.66 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $149.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.19%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.45.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

