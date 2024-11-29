Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 193,342 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 542.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,342 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for 1.4% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $10,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 50,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Williams Companies by 180.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 638,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,868,000 after buying an additional 410,705 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 189.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 199,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 130,477 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 270,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams Companies news, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 7,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $447,641.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,805.40. This represents a 23.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,200 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,218. The trade was a 0.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams Companies stock opened at $58.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.17. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $60.36.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.17%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Williams Companies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.79.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

