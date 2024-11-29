Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Sells 32 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BDF Gestion bought a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,659,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Equinix by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its stake in Equinix by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 37,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Equinix by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 369,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,516,000 after purchasing an additional 75,888 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Equinix by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $979.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $900.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $831.45. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.14 and a twelve month high of $994.03. The stock has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.29, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Equinix

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 153.65%.

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total transaction of $467,097.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,334.14. This trade represents a 9.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total value of $5,136,628.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,089.60. This represents a 44.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,754 shares of company stock valued at $11,666,756. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Equinix from $995.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $952.88.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

