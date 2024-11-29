Infusive Asset Management Inc. Has $16.18 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 6.7% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $16,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. This represents a 19.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total transaction of $321,457.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,155. This trade represents a 10.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,597 shares of company stock worth $10,702,754. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Baird R W lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.46.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.4 %

MCD opened at $295.08 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $317.90. The stock has a market cap of $211.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $299.98 and a 200-day moving average of $278.78.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

