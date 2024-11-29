Infusive Asset Management Inc. Purchases 44,281 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 316.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,281 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up about 1.4% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 155.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,864,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,212,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $1,163,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $62.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.81 and a 200 day moving average of $80.88. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.66 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 4.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,290 shares of company stock worth $1,866,023. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CMG shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.