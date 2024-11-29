Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.76, with a volume of 20240 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.78.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.