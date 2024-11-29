Insider Buying: Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) CEO Acquires 111,175 Shares of Stock

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) CEO Franco Fogliato purchased 111,175 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $152,309.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,611,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,309.75. The trade was a 7.41 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fossil Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of FOSL stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.46. 249,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.81. Fossil Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.18.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fossil Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fossil Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fossil Group by 91.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Fossil Group in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fossil Group by 97.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,488 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 49,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Fossil Group in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FOSL

Fossil Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.