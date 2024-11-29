iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYEGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 76,176 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 83,670 shares.The stock last traded at $27.02 and had previously closed at $27.24.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $682.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average of $27.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVYE. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 45.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 27,233 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

