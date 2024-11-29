iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.22 and traded as high as $44.83. iShares Global Equity Factor ETF shares last traded at $44.83, with a volume of 4,179 shares trading hands.

iShares Global Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $135.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,130,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF by 170.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 112,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 70,676 shares during the period.

iShares Global Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (GLOF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities from around the world. Stocks are selected and weighted to optimize exposure to five factors: quality, value, momentum, smaller size and low volatility.

