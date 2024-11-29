iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIH) Stock Price Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.76 and traded as low as $25.62. iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF shares last traded at $25.64, with a volume of 4,647 shares.

iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.76.

Get iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF by 77.7% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,343 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF

The iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF (IBIH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2031. The fund will terminate in October 2031 IBIH was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.