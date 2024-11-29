iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.16 and last traded at $43.14, with a volume of 159112 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.83.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.55.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Canada ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Syntrinsic LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.