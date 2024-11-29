iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (TSE:XEU) Shares Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (TSE:XEU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$29.80 and last traded at C$29.75. Approximately 3,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.63.

iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.63.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.