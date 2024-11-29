Isthmus Partners LLC Buys 661 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $574,908,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,510,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,877,000 after purchasing an additional 224,784 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 107.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,896,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,075 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,523,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,354,000 after acquiring an additional 132,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,287,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,535,000 after acquiring an additional 23,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR opened at $132.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $87.55 and a 52-week high of $134.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.33 and a 200 day moving average of $111.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.70%.

In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on EMR shares. StockNews.com raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

