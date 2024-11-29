Isthmus Partners LLC Sells 3,890 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Isthmus Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 239,453 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the period. eBay makes up 1.9% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $15,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in eBay by 90.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 21,636 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in eBay by 325.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,151 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 60,544 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in eBay by 88.0% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 61,115 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 28,604 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in eBay by 794.2% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 70,616 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 62,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at about $1,307,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Stock Down 1.2 %

EBAY stock opened at $64.31 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.16 and a twelve month high of $67.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.61 and its 200-day moving average is $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34.

eBay Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.14%.

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. This trade represents a 5.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $77,757.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,213.77. This trade represents a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,016 shares of company stock worth $3,015,417. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on eBay from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.87.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

