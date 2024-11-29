Joho Capital LLC Makes New $283,000 Investment in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Joho Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. Texas Roadhouse accounts for approximately 0.0% of Joho Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 70.8% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 118.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $119,352.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,071.12. The trade was a 14.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $303,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,332.92. This represents a 8.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

TXRH stock opened at $203.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.88 and a 52-week high of $205.85.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.92%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

