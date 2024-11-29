JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 868,438 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 348% from the previous session’s volume of 193,992 shares.The stock last traded at $46.24 and had previously closed at $46.10.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBAG. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 138.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 49,475 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 628.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 189,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 163,702 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

