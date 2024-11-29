JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $46.22 and traded as low as $45.75. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF shares last traded at $46.10, with a volume of 73,185 shares trading hands.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.22.
