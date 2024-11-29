JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Stock Price

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.96.

S traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,114,838. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $30.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.62 and a beta of 0.65.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. The firm had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 70,655 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $1,952,197.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,541 shares in the company, valued at $28,169,917.83. The trade was a 6.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 14,584 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $335,286.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 636,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,637,710.01. The trade was a 2.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 432,125 shares of company stock worth $10,367,734 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 49.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 56.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

