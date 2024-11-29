JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Hardy Reed LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 7.6% of Hardy Reed LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $84,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.2% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 976,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,514,000 after buying an additional 653,205 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 455,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,169,000 after buying an additional 205,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 382,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,619,000 after acquiring an additional 8,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.31.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $249.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $152.72 and a 1 year high of $254.31. The company has a market capitalization of $703.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

