JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 344,515 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 365% from the previous session’s volume of 74,017 shares.The stock last traded at $75.99 and had previously closed at $76.86.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $774.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.45 and a 200 day moving average of $68.09.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JTEK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 108.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after buying an additional 96,172 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 1,584.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 62,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.