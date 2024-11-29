Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $4.68 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Kingfisher Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the third quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 20.5% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Melius upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE LMT opened at $525.75 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $413.92 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $569.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $528.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.62%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

