Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $505,000 Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.81 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $94.85 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.80.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

