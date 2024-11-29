Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $6.69 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Kingfisher Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,261 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up about 1.5% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in United Rentals by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,913 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $751.67.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,702.56. This represents a 30.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $856.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $454.71 and a 52 week high of $896.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $825.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $735.67.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.46 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 17.03%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

