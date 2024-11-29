Kingfisher Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Kingfisher Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stairway Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 245,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 172.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

EMB stock opened at $91.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.80 and a 200-day moving average of $90.75. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $93.97.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.4222 dividend. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.