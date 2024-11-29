Kingfisher Capital LLC Sells 1,536 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Kingfisher Capital LLC cut its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 14.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 2.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Autoliv from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.77.

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of ALV opened at $98.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.51 and a twelve month high of $129.38.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 30.85%. Autoliv’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

