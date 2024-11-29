Kingfisher Capital LLC Sells 768 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kingfisher Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,460,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,873,000 after purchasing an additional 102,420 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 35,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 267,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $126.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.56 and its 200 day moving average is $113.43. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $95.20 and a twelve month high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

