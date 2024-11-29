Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) Shares Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNVKF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 7,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 353% from the average daily volume of 1,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.
Kinnevik Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $572.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.10.
About Kinnevik
Kinnevik AB formerly known as Investment AB Kinnevik, is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in growth capital. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kinnevik
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Kinnevik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnevik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.