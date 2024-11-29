Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 903,700 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the October 31st total of 1,929,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,129.6 days.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AHODF remained flat at C$33.56 during trading hours on Friday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of C$27.05 and a twelve month high of C$35.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.45.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

