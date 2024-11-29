Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Purchased by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,803 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $24,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 5.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,109,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,816,000 after acquiring an additional 282,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,767,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,635,000 after purchasing an additional 769,486 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 797,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,754,000 after purchasing an additional 368,394 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 453,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,458,000 after buying an additional 47,507 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 15.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,012,000 after buying an additional 53,176 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela Esposito sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $651,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $46.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.11. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $53.27.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.01. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KYMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Kymera Therapeutics Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

See Also

