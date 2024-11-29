Langar Global HealthTech ETF (NYSEARCA:LGHT) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Langar Global HealthTech ETF (NYSEARCA:LGHT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and traded as high as $10.65. Langar Global HealthTech ETF shares last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 190 shares changing hands.

Langar Global HealthTech ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 million, a P/E ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Langar Global HealthTech ETF Company Profile

The Langar Global HealthTech ETF (LGHT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund seeks long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio of healthcare technology companies worldwide. LGHT was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Langar.

