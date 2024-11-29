LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.07 and last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 11940535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upgraded LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

LexinFintech Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $804.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $500.98 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LexinFintech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in LexinFintech during the third quarter worth $467,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in LexinFintech during the third quarter worth $196,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 32.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 266,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 65,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in LexinFintech during the third quarter worth $29,000.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

