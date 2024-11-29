Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the October 31st total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Maison Solutions Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSS opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 million and a PE ratio of -6.57. Maison Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07.

Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maison Solutions had a negative return on equity of 22.40% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $29.65 million during the quarter.

About Maison Solutions

Maison Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores.

