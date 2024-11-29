Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $43.64, but opened at $42.01. Malibu Boats shares last traded at $43.13, with a volume of 9,187 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson cut Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Malibu Boats to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.78.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.33 million. Malibu Boats had a negative net margin of 10.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,555,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,362,000 after purchasing an additional 77,015 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,476,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,321,000 after purchasing an additional 897,387 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 10.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,131,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,661,000 after acquiring an additional 111,699 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 94.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 843,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,560,000 after purchasing an additional 409,574 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Malibu Boats by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,361,000 after acquiring an additional 43,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

