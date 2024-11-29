Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $5.50 to $5.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.
Maricann Group Stock Performance
Maricann Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60.
About Maricann Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Maricann Group
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Maricann Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maricann Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.