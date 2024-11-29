Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 25,133 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,133 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.09% of Cboe Global Markets worth $19,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.9% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $217.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 112.29 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.04 and its 200 day moving average is $194.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.46 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. This trade represents a 15.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,229,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,165,890.95. This trade represents a 13.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBOE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $239.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.42.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

