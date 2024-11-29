Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Down 2.9% – Time to Sell?

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $90.40 and last traded at $90.45. 955,301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 11,964,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.14.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen raised shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.39.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.62%.

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $534,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,203,170.16. This trade represents a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 92,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $6,822,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 351,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,044,472.88. This represents a 20.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,000 shares of company stock worth $20,899,260. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 74.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

