Medaro Mining (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Stock Price Down 6.1% – Here’s Why

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF – Get Free Report) fell 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 0.11 and last traded at 0.11. 1,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 13,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.11.

Medaro Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of 0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.13.

About Medaro Mining

Medaro Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Superb Lake property that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,187 hectares located in the Thunder Bay mining district of Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and CYR South lithium property that consists of 52 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,748 hectares located in James Bay area of Quebec.

