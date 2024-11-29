Medaro Mining (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Stock Price Down 6.1% – Here’s Why

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF – Get Free Report) fell 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 0.11 and last traded at 0.11. 1,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 13,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.11.
Medaro Mining Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of 0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.13.
About Medaro Mining
Medaro Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Superb Lake property that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,187 hectares located in the Thunder Bay mining district of Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and CYR South lithium property that consists of 52 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,748 hectares located in James Bay area of Quebec.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Medaro Mining
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Medaro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medaro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.