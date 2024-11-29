NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 613680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NatWest Group in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group Stock Up 3.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 35,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 62,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Featured Articles

