Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Short Interest Down 22.4% in November

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,048,800 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the October 31st total of 3,931,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 923.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Neste Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Neste Oyj Price Performance

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.97. Neste Oyj has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $38.54.

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable solvents, and feedstock for bioplastics to wholesale markets.

