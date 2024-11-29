Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) Short Interest Down 32.5% in November

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 742,100 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the October 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 514,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Newegg Commerce Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Newegg Commerce stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 277,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,719. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82. Newegg Commerce has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.15.

About Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products.

