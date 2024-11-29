NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Cut by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 296.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 535,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,236,000 after acquiring an additional 400,582 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 39.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 164,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after buying an additional 46,541 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 272,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after acquiring an additional 25,216 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $655,000. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $227,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,401.44. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $78.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.80.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Dbs Bank lowered NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.85.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

