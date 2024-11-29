Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.750-2.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.7 billion-$14.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.8 billion. Nordstrom also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.75-2.05 EPS.
JWN stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.14. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.23.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 18.04% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.
In other Nordstrom news, COO Alexis Depree sold 20,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 169,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,928,479.20. This trade represents a 10.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.
