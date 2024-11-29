Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Has $8.67 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $522.86 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.69 and a 12 month high of $533.29. The company has a market cap of $162.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $509.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $589.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.31.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

