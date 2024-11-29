Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Trading 7.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10.
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Company Profile
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air travel services in Norway and internationally. It is also involved in aircraft financing, leasing, and ownership activities; and cargo activities. It operates a fleet of 87 aircrafts. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.
