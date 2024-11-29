OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Short Interest Update

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,400 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the October 31st total of 1,972,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 253.4 days.

OCI Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OCINF opened at $11.61 on Friday. OCI has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $32.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.83.

About OCI

OCI N.V. produces and distributes hydrogen-based and natural gas-based products to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, and Nitrogen Europe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, ammonium nitrate + sulphur, renewable and lower carbon ammonia, nitric acid, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, carbon dioxide, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as other nitrogen products.

