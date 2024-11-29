ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 320.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 402,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 306,974 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $29,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 287,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,520,000 after purchasing an additional 102,092 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ONE Gas by 283.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 193,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,469,000 after buying an additional 142,865 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at about $708,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 22,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,037,000 after acquiring an additional 50,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $77.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.53. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $78.89.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.48 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OGS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ONE Gas from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONE Gas from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.10.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

