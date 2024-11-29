One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Short Interest Update

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the October 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On One Stop Systems
One Stop Systems Stock Up 6.1 %
Shares of OSS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.44. The company had a trading volume of 32,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,431. One Stop Systems has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $4.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.28.
About One Stop Systems
One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of high-performance compute, high speed storage hardware and software, switch fabrics, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the central processing unit, graphical processing unit, high-speed switch fabrics, and flash storage technologies.
