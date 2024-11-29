One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Short Interest Update

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the October 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in One Stop Systems by 120.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 15.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 82,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 16,093 shares during the period. 32.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.44. The company had a trading volume of 32,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,431. One Stop Systems has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $4.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.28.

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of high-performance compute, high speed storage hardware and software, switch fabrics, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the central processing unit, graphical processing unit, high-speed switch fabrics, and flash storage technologies.

